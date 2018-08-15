For Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland, It Wasn't Exactly Love at First Sight

Bachelorette alum Wells Adams just moved in with Sarah Hyland, suggesting their relationship is getting more serious by the minute. But Adams wasn’t always quite so committed to Hyland. As she tells it, Adams had his sights set on someone else entirely when they first started dating.

The interesting backstory about their relationship spilled out on Friday, when Hyland acted as a guest on Adams and Brandi Cyrus’ podcast, Your Favorite Thing.

“I remember being interested in Wells,” she said, then speaking directly to her now-boyfriend, “When you’d DM me being like, ‘Next time I’m in LA, we’re getting drinks and tacos,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ And then I was like, 'I’m gonna listen to his podcast to see what’s up and see what he’s like.'”

But what’s that they say about the best-laid plans of mice and men? Oh, yes — they often go awry. Such was the case for Hyland, who inadvertently discovered through the podcast that Adams had been pursuing another love interest around the same time he started sliding into her DMs.

“I started from the beginning. I remember we were kind of talking online. There was this whole Liz thing,” Hyland explained, referring to a close musician friend of Cyrus’ who Adams had been hoping to hook up with.

It was at that point Hyland said she started to wonder whether Adams was just playing games, recalling, “I remember being like, ‘How serious is he actually about me? Is he actually serious about me or is this just a whatever thing?'”

So she did what any rational woman in her shoes would do: She googled. And once she found other-love-interest Liz online, Hyland admitted, she wound up becoming a fan of Liz's music.

Although Adams teases her now for “totally [doing] a deep-dive on this woman,” it’s all in good fun. Adams clearly was interested in Hyland, because the two have since crossed the threshold from girlfriend-boyfriend to roommates.

According to Us Weekly, friends figure the “extremely serious” couple will “be engaged by the end of next year.”

“If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another,” Adams explained of his decision to move from Nashville to Hyland’s home in Los Angeles.

And hey, it’s not like Adams wasn’t already spending a fair amount of time on the West Coast anyway. The DJ can currently be seen reprising his role as the resident bartender on ABC’s soapy Bachelor spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise.