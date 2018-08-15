If you’re a fan of Ellen DeGeneres’ smart style, you’re in luck. The talk show host just announced that she’ll be joining forces with Walmart to launch a new women’s fashion line called EV1. Bonus? You won’t even have to wait that long — the line is set to debut next month (September).

“I’m the Chief Design Enthusiast and Comfy Content Reviewer of EV1, which is a title I gave myself,” DeGeneres joked to People. Per a press release provided to the outlet, the collection will include around 60 items, with denim, T-shirts, accessories and more.

More: Portia de Rossi & Ellen DeGeneres Actually Appreciate Divorce Rumors

“The biggest inspiration was actually inclusiveness. We wanted it to appeal and be available to as many people as possible. Plus, it really is adorable,” DeGeneres said of the line, which is also said to have been inspired by the comedian’s “own confidence and optimism.”

Given just how adorable DeGeneres herself is, we’re inclined to agree with her assessment of the collection before we even get our hands on it. Besides, this is DeGeneres — you know any clothes she creates will have to be comfortable enough to dance in.

They’ll also be just as “effortlessly stylish” as DeGeneres according to the press release. That means you can expect tees with inspirational messages, “elevated denim,” “fantastic sneakers” and other items that represent the host’s playful, geek-chic vibe.

Just when you thought this news couldn’t get any better, here’s the cherry on top: All of the items in DeGeneres’ collection will be $30 or less. The multiyear partnership between DeGeneres and Walmart will kick off on Sept. 10, when the line launches on Walmart.com and in more than 2,300 stores.

More: 15 Times Ellen DeGeneres' Charity Donations Were Amazing

DeGeneres is the latest in an ever-expanding roster of celebrities teaming up with retailers in the fashion realm. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lauren Conrad and Daisy Fuentes are just a few of the many stars who’ve launched lines at the likes of Walmart, Target, Sears, Kohl's and more.





Loading...

However, this isn’t DeGeneres’ first foray into fashion. Her popular collection ED by Ellen features sweatshirts, tees, baby clothes, shoes and accessories. The talk show host describes the line as “an extension of my lifestyle” that is “inspired by who I am as a person,” meaning it may offer a sneak peek into what DeGeneres' Walmart line will be like too.

No word yet, though, on whether or not DeGeneres’ collection will include her world-famous “name” brand underwear.