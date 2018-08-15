Jack and Rebecca 'shippers, this one is for you. On Tuesday, Deadline reported This Is Us fans will get to see a major moment involving the beloved Pearson couple in the upcoming third season.

During Deadline's Emmy's For Your Consideration event on Tuesday, those in attendance were lucky enough to screen a sneak peek from the first episode of season three. The scene involved Jack and Rebecca and a big first for the two — their very first date.

According to the website, Jack and Rebecca go on an "awkward first date," but it also sounds like an extremely sweet one because, well, that's what happens when Jack Pearson is involved.

They go to a carnival and, as a Vietnam vet who just returned home, Jack doesn't have much money. He only has $9 to be exact. So rather than using his money to buy an umbrella (because, yes, it's raining) he chooses to spend his money on Rebecca. "You don’t bring a girl to a carnival and not let her play any games," he says to her in the scene, per Deadline. Of course, he ends up driving her home — in the pouring rain. Really, who cares about the umbrella when Jack delivers a romantic line like that, right?

Even Rebecca couldn't resist Jack and his genuine sweetness because, as Deadline reports, she ends up kissing him.

Fans have already seen a lot of firsts for Jack and Rebecca, including when they first met, as shown in this video.

Loading...

It's definitely exciting to know we'll be able to experience their first date ever and to see how their love all started.

At Deadline's special panel for the NBC drama's third season, it was also revealed we'll see Beth and Randall's first meeting. According to the outlet, episode four of season three is called "Toby" and will focus on Chris Sullivan's character. As for that season two moment involving a future Tess and Randall talking about an anonymous woman, creator Dan Fogelman said the woman's identity will be unmasked this season.

This Is Us season three premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c on NBC. Who else can't wait for more from the Pearsons?