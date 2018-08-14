Meghan Markle Wrote About Wanting to Be a Princess Years Before Meeting Prince Harry

Many girls grow up with dreams of becoming a princess. They wear big, poofy dresses and cheap plastic crowns. They perfect their hand wave and curtsy and even the occasional bow, and they host balls and parties and afternoon teas, and little Meghan Markle was no different. In fact, according to People, the now-Duchess of Sussex was still dreaming about the princess life a few years ago, writing about her aspirations on her blog, The Tig.

Meghan wrote, “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,” which, for those unaware, was a 1985 cartoon character known for strength and feminist power. But the dream didn’t end there. Meghan went on to say that she (and many women) keep the princess fantasy alive long after childhood.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

And she’s right. There is a reason women (and men) are obsessed with the royal family. They seem to embody glitz, glam, class, dignity, poise and respect.

Of course, when Meghan wrote these words, she had no idea her childhood fantasy would soon become a reality of sorts. The aforementioned post was written in 2014, and Prince Harry and Meghan began dating in July 2016 — after meeting on a blind date. And while Meghan dropped her blog shortly after her relationship with Prince Harry became serious, we still adore the fact that she was so open about her princess dreams because through them, we know dreams can (and really do) come true.