Well, well, well, what do we have here? A surprise, low-key celebrity wedding involving Robin Wright, one of our current favorite stars on the hit Netflix series House of Cards, and her handsome, enigmatic French beau. That sure sounds exciting, don't you think?

According to E! News, it looks like Wright has officially gotten married for the third time (she was previously engaged for a short time to actor Ben Foster and before that was married to actors Sean Penn and Dane Witherspoon). Her new hubby is Saint Laurent VIP relations manager Clement Giraudet. The couple was married in France, and it appears that they had the wedding reception in an undisclosed location somewhere in La Roche-sur-le-Buis, France, where the wedding also may or may not having taken place.

We know that bit of information about the reception because Wright's daughter, Dylan Penn, posted a very joyful bit of video from the wedding to Instagram and didn't seem as focused as her mom on making sure the wedding stayed a secret from the public. Additionally, Penn tagged the La Roche location in the post, further alerting the world to the wedding reception's whereabouts. Captioned, "Weddin' vibes," the video shows Penn and a collection of happy guests drinking, smoking, and dancing to a rendition of "Bamboleo" as played on some rather boisterous guitars. Neither Wright nor Giraudet are spotted in the video, nor have they officially confirmed their nuptials to the press. It's also unclear when the couple got engaged (if they indeed officially got engaged) or how long they'd been planning the wedding.

Wright has been relatively quiet on the topic of Giraudet. Since they got together in late 2017, when she was spotted with him in the stands of a soccer match, we've only heard of their relationship through reports — like the one made by People magazine specifically about Giraudet in December 2017 — and photos like ones taken at the aforementioned soccer game. According to an insider who spoke to People back in December, Giraudet is " handsome, charming and athletic" and has been frequently traveling with Wright to luxurious locations like Squaw Valley ski resort in Tahoe City, California.

Congratulations to the happy new couple. But hey, maybe come out of the woodwork for a bit and share some more photos and videos from your wedding day with us, OK?