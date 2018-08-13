It would seem that months after the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan (née Markle), officially married into the royal family in May, her father, Thomas Markle, still hasn't gotten the message that he really shouldn't be giving candid interviews with the press or talking to paparazzi about events that transpired shortly before the wedding and/or his perceptions of Meghan in her new royal role. Now, in a fresh wave of public honesty, Markle is choosing to go after his son-in-law, Prince Harry.

More: Thomas Markle "Refuses to Stay Silent," Slams Meghan's "Superiority"

According to the Daily Mail, after Meghan and Prince Harry started seeing each other, her father had several phone chats with his daughter's then-fiancé, Harry. Among their conversations, Markle told the outlet the two men discussed what to do when the romance went public.

"Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, 'They will eat you alive,'" Markle told the Daily Mail. He added, "He was right."

The Daily Mail reports that Markle regrets posing for staged paparazzi photos that were released ahead of the royal wedding, causing a massive scandal. He told the outlet that after the photos appeared, Prince Harry called to inquire about the nature of the photos.

Markle claims he lied to Harry, saying he "was being measured for a hoodie," and then he hung up. He heard from his daughter and her then-fiancé again when he was in the hospital following a heart attack.

Markle told the Daily Mail that when he spoke with the couple at that point, he said, "Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad." He added, "Then I hung up." Again.

Now, after months of ongoing drama, Markle told the Daily Mail, "I’m not mad at Harry. I’m not mad at Meghan. I love them. I wish them well. But as for the rest of it, fuck it. I’m done."

More: Chrissy Teigen Doesn't Mince Words When It Comes to Thomas Markle

We're not entirely sure what to make of this new interview or Markle's comments that he's "done." Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not spoken directly to Markle since before their May 29 nuptials, nor has Kensington Palace made any official statements on the continuing Markle family drama. Perhaps Markle is burning out on the media attention, or perhaps he thinks this will help him make amends with his daughter. Either way, we hope to see an end to this story soon so everyone can just move on.