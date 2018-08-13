After a gastric virus landed her in the hospital and forced her to reschedule several shows, Pink made it back to the stage on Saturday in Sydney, Australia. According to E! News, the singer, who does aerial performances during her shows, wowed the crowd at Qudos Bank Arena, which included two celebrity guests who went to cheer on Pink's recovery and performance.

Pink shared an Instagram photo on Sunday of her 7-year-old daughter, Willow, hanging out with fellow musician Katy Perry. Pink wrote, "Thank you [Katy Perry] for coming to the show and for pretending to be a lizard with my girl:) we love you darlin'!" complete with a heart emoji.

Per E! News, Perry is in Australia on her own tour, which explains why she showed up on Pink's proverbial doorstep on Saturday. Perry's set to perform later this week at the same arena where Pink made her incredible comeback.

But she wasn't the only one who went to see Pink do her trademark high-flying moves. Australian actor Hugh Jackman was also in the crowd on Saturday, and he shared a photo of himself with the singer from backstage after the show.

"The amazing [Pink]. One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she's been sick all week. Inspiring," Jackman wrote in his post. Pink shared the same photo on her own account, writing, "Some people, if you can believe it, are even better in real life. This guy is one of those rare unicorns. and my daughter was damn happy too."

Prior to her hospitalization, Pink was criticized for paparazzi photos that showed her at the beach with her daughter on the day of one of her canceled shows. As reported by E! News, people criticized Pink for apparently canceling a show for a beach day, which just wasn't the case. Pink took to Instagram to clarify the situation, explaining that the break was prescheduled, and her show cancellation was due to illness.

We're glad to see Pink has recovered after her time in the hospital, and it's sweet that Perry and Jackman were in the crowd for her first night back onstage. Talk about encouragement!