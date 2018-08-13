Sad news for fans of soul and R&B: singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin has been hospitalized and, according to Showbiz 411, she is “gravely ill.”

News broke of Franklin’s hospitalization on August 12. While Franklin has battled numerous health problems over the year, additional information about her current state is unclear.

Of course, this isn't the first time rumors have swirled surrounding the singer's health. In 2017, a very real-looking Twitter account — complete with the handle @ArethaFranklin — tweeted news about the Queen of Soul's death, and in 2010, it was reported that Franklin had been diagnosed with incurable pancreatic cancer, though the singer denies these claims to this day.

"I don’t know where ‘pancreatic cancer’ came from," Franklin told Access Hollywood. "I was sitting there reading the newspaper and it was saying someone in my family said that. No one in my family ever said that to anybody."

Franklin — who rose to stardom in the 70’s and 80’s — may be best known for “Chain of Fools,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" and “Respect;” however, over the course of her lifetime, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer won 18 Grammy awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Grammy Legend Award. The “queen of soul” was also inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame, the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and on November 2, 2005, Franklin received the Presidential Medal of Freedom

What’s more: Franklin has sold more than 75 million records.

That said, in 2017, Franklin announced she would be retiring not from singing but from full-on touring and public appearances. Her last performance was in New York on November 2, 2017, for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Numerous celebrities have been offering their thoughts, well wishes, and support.

According to Showbiz 411, Franklin is currently surrounded by family and friends and, at this time, they are asking for both prayers and privacy.