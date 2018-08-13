Chris Pratt Looks So Happy After Church Day with Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Fam

Things seem to be getting serious between Chris Pratt and new girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger! Based on the couple’s extracurriculars this weekend, he’s already tight with her (other) loved ones. And winning over the family? Oh so big. More importantly, though, Pratt couldn’t have looked happier this weekend spending time with Schwarzenegger and her fam.

On Sunday, the couple was spotted leaving church together, after which they joined her mother, Maria Shriver, brother Patrick Schwarzenegger and other members of her family for a late lunch/early dinner. At one point, Patrick shared a video on Instagram that showed Pratt and Katherine seated at the end of the table. In the video, they can be seen (and heard) laughing at the person seated next to them.

More:Is Chris Pratt Officially Ready for Love Again?

The duo’s weekend kicked off on Friday when Pratt was photographed beaming as he and Schwarzenegger left a late dinner with friends at the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Los Angeles. According to E! News, the pair dined on dishes like tomato soup dumplings, Thai shrimp and tuna poke and filet.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first linked on Father’s Day when they attended a picnic date. Per the Inquisitr, Shriver set her daughter up with the Jurassic World star.

In recent weeks, the new loves have been spotted with Pratt’s five-year-old son Jack, whom he and ex-wife Anna Faris share custody of. And if you were a diehard fan of that union (weren’t we all?), don’t worry — Faris reportedly supports the relationship wholeheartedly.

“Anna is very happy with the woman Chris has chosen to be with,” a source told Hollywood Life. “It’s a great family that Katherine belongs to and from what she has seen and knows about Katherine beyond her family, she feels great about her. To Anna, Katherine appears to be a wonderful person.”

More:Anna Faris Views Marriage Differently After Separating From Chris Pratt

Plus, the source says that Faris trusts Pratt’s judgment where Jack is concerned. “Anna knows Chris would never have a woman around their child that wasn’t a good person, and Anna really just wants to see the best for Chris because Anna herself has found love, so she doesn’t want to get in the way for Chris to find it himself. Anna is completely on board with Chris and his new relationship. There is no drama whatsoever!” the source said.

Sounds like all systems are a go with this sweet new pair.