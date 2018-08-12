Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are Peak Proud Parents Over Son's Riverdale Role

Move over, Mom and Dad! There’s a new star in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ house. On Saturday, the famous couple took to Instagram to express their pride over son Michael’s new role on the hit CW series Riverdale. And, hey, Michael is following in his father’s footsteps in more ways than one — the 21-year-old will be playing the younger version of Consuelos’ own character, Hiram Lodge.

“Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale,” Ripa wrote, as any proud parent would. But she couldn’t resist landing a playful jab, too. “However @instasuelos and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10 [percent] of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that.”

Ha! Classic parental behavior, right?

Consuelos got more sentimental on his Instagram feed, sharing a sweet snapshot of himself and Michael. “Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist,” the actor posted.

Warner Bros. Television confirmed Michael’s casting on Friday in response to a larger announcement during Comic-Con last month that season three would feature a flashback episode called “Midnight Club.” It will focus on the Riverdale parents during their younger — and apparently quite shady — years.

That episode, according to Teen Vogue, will also see KJ Apa (Archie), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Camila Mendes (Veronica) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) step into the shoes of their on-screen parents.

“Obviously, Riverdale [is a] much darker version of [The Breakfast Club],” show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said at a Television Critics Association panel last week. “We’re going to learn about a really, really dark secret in Riverdale that the parents have been keeping since they were in high school.”

Intrigued? Us too.

The fact that so many of Riverdale’s adults were huge teens stars in their real-life younger years plays a major part in imbuing the quote-unquote YA series with mass appeal. Aguirre-Sacasa clearly doesn’t take this for granted, hinting during the TCA panel that he’s considering giving the adult characters even more room to grow.

“We’d love to do a bizarre episode where we follow most of the parents, and the kids are just on the fringes. In season 3, we’re in a place where we can do that,” he said. “I think it’d be a blast.”

So, while Michael’s role on Riverdale is just a guest spot for now, it could very well turn into a recurring role in the near future. The more the series delves into the backstories of its adult characters, the more likely they’ll be revisiting those characters’ pasts — and that makes more Michael cameos all the more possible.