What You Should Know About Justin Timberlake's Upcoming Book

Let the countdown to Oct. 30 commence, because Justin Timberlake just dropped new details about his upcoming book, Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me — and they’ll make you want to get your hands on the memoir even more.

More: Justin Timberlake Defends Pink & Makes a Really Important Point in the Process

First up? The cover. Timberlake revealed the front of the book to People, which features the singer-songwriter’s face against a white background. This seems to align with his description of the book as an “intimate collection of images” and anecdotes offering a glimpse into his past and present and how they shape his music.

Loading...

“Working on this book was an amazing process for me,” Timberlake told People via press release. “My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for.”

The progression of the book follows Timberlake’s life growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, and on to the start of ‘NSYNC. From there, you see the singer’s meteoric rise following the release of “SexyBack,” his first number one single.

More: Justin Timberlake Always Does This for Jessica Biel

Timberlake teased readers on Instagram with a taste of what is to come, posting a “#FBF” photo of himself as a child in Tennessee holding a toy guitar. “When I think of Memphis, I think of the people and the food and the heat and humidity. But mostly, I think about the music. It was the backdrop for all the sights and sounds around me as a child. I rarely post old pictures or old stories, so I’m really excited to share some with you guys in my new book. More coming…” he wrote.

Loading...

Per People, the book — which is co-written by Sandra Bark — relies just as heavily on visuals to paint a portrait of JT’s creative process as it does on stories. To that end, the tome was designed by Michael Bierut.

More: Justin Timberlake Is '100 Percent Dad' — Even on Tour

If you’re a fan of Timberlake both musically and as a human being (and, really, who isn’t?), you’ll find intel on his home life, too. Hindsight includes “touching tributes” to his wife, Jessica Biel, and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Silas. In fact, Timberlake discusses in the book how Silas’ birth “profoundly changed and humbled him” and that being the little boy’s dad forces him to “think differently about his art and his place in the world.”