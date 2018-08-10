Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Divorce May Get 'Dismissed'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been living separate lives for years now. In 2015, the couple announced they would be separating and, in 2017, Garner and Affleck filed a joint petition for divorce. However, since that time, neither has done anything to move forward.

In the eyes of the state — and on paper — the couple is still married.

That said, if the pair doesn’t act fast their marriage may last a little bit longer. According to a document obtained by The Blast, the LA County Superior Court has advised Affleck and Garner to enter a final judgement or face delays with their divorce.

“If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution,” the document states.

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005 and were married 10 years before parting ways, through Affleck did not move out of the family home until May 2017. While there is no word on what is causing the delays, chances of a reconciliation are slim as Affleck is currently dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

Garner has not publicly announced beiing romantically involved with anyone.

Of course, since announcing their divorce, the pair has been seen together quite regularly. They often go out together and vacation together and both Affleck and Garner remain committed to co-parenting their their three children: Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“We are definitely a modern family,” Garner told Natalie Morales in a 2016 interview on Today. “It has to be [children first]. You have no choice. It has to be.”

That said, what will happen to their divorce (and marriage) remains unclear.