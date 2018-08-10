Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been weathering a bit of a storm lately. Earlier this week, Iaconetti's ex, Kevin Wendt, came forward with allegations that Iaconetti had cheated on him during their brief relationship. Initially reticent at first to comment on Wendt's allegations, Iaconetti has recently gotten the courage to address what's really going on.

Iaconetti chose The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast as her venue of choice for discussing Wendt's allegations. As reported by People magazine, Iaconetti explained, "I was dating Kevin like out in the real world for two weeks [the pair met while filming The Bachelor: Winter Games] and Jared came out about his feelings and he kissed me in the airport."

As far as whether or not Iaconetti classified that as cheating? Well, let's just take a look at her words to see how she feels about it.

"And we had mentioned this before — I admitted before I was dating Kevin when Jared kissed me," she noted. "Whether you call that cheating that is up to you, by most definitions that is true. But, it was one of the moments of passion, one of those actions — he pulled me in, I kissed him back."

For what it's worth, Iaconetti also commented, "I never kissed him again until Kevin and I broke up after my birthday on March 6."

Wendt's cheating allegation was thrown out into the public arena during the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday, August 6. At the time, Wendt discussed on camera why, in his opinion, his relationship with Iaconetti didn't pan out the way he expected.

"When Ashley and I left Winter Games, I knew I wanted to marry her one day. “And then all of a sudden Jared flips the switch and now he wants to be with her. I did try to make it work, but if you kiss another guy while you’re dating someone else, that’s cheating in my book. That really hurt me," he said on the show.

Hopefully, Iaconetti's statement puts this entire issue to bed. It doesn't seem like Wendt is keen on perpetuating things and Iaconetti seems entirely too focused on her engagement to Haibon to want to devote any more time to it.