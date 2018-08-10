After news arrived that Sara Haines would be leaving The View and heading over to Good Morning America to cohost the third hour with Michael Strahan, fans of the show were undoubtedly curious to see who would come aboard as the newest, opinionated member at the table. Well, on Thursday, the time finally arrived; the next cohost for The View has been confirmed.

According to E! News, former Fox & Friends Weekend cohost Abby Huntsman will be coming aboard the View ship soon. While an official start date has not been confirmed, E! News did confirm that Huntsman's last appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend will be on August 11 and 12. Neither ABC nor Huntsman have officially commented on the news, however, a source close to the situation told E! News, "Abby has lots of fans at ABC and is expected to land at The View."

Huntsman will likely add a more conservative viewpoint to The View's roundtable — a viewpoint that will be shared by cohost and former Fox News contributor Meghan McCain. In addition to being a wife and mother, Huntsman, who joined Fox News in 2015, comes from a deeply political background. Growing up in Utah, Huntsman served as a political commentator for ABC in 2012 when her father, Jon M. Huntsman Jr. a Republican who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, ran a presidential campaign. During her time on Fox & Friends Weekend, she has been one of the few leading female cohosts and commentators who was embraced by viewers — until accidentally referring to the meeting between President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim-Jong Un as a meeting between "two dictators," a comment that caused outrage amongst viewers. In spite of this blip, Huntsman is a seasoned TV personality with prestigious credits including repeated visits on Piers Morgan Tonight, The Cycle and PoliticsNation With Al Sharpton.

Huntsman is undoubtedly a valuable addition to the View table and we're already curious to see what kind of chemistry she has with the other cohosts. Bring. It On.