To say Nikki Bella and John Cena have had an eventful 2018 thus far would be a severe understatement. They began the year as a seemingly blissfully happy, engaged couple and quickly that turned into a series of events including the couple breaking up, reconciling for a brief time and then officially calling it quits. Now, it looks like Bella is attempting to find some closure and she may be speaking directly to Cena in a new, slightly cryptic Instagram post.

On Thursday, August 9, Bella took to her Instagram to post what appeared to be a text-based post that spoke directly to Cena — although we cannot be entirely sure although the caption that Bella included — "8/9 | 6" seems to be a reference to the six years that she and Cena would have marked on Thursday if they were still together.

The picture itself is also quite telling that Bella was in a sentimental mood and was perhaps even seeking to close the Cena chapter in her life or, at the very least, put things in a good spot for them both. "You've changed me forever," the post reads. "I'll never forget you.

Bella has been posting similarly meaning-loaded yet vague posts recently, indicating something (mostly positive) about her journey thus far through this huge transition. On August 5, she posted a photo with a short quote that hinted at the fact that she is motivated to come out stronger than ever.

"She has been through hell," the post reads. "So believe me when I say, fear her when she looks into the fire and smiles."

At the time Bella officially and permanently broke off the engagement to Cena, she gave a statement to E! News that planted the seeds of this hopeful mindset, telling the outlet: "After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."