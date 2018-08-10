Demi Lovato's Recovery Might Take Longer Than Expected

Demi Lovato isn't out of the woods just yet. After she was rushed to the hospital following an apparent overdose on July 24, social media was flooded with celebrities and fans sending her well wishes and hoping for a swift recovery for the star. Now, Lovato is back in rehab, and despite the old saying "the show must go on," fans will have to hold on a bit longer before seeing Lovato perform again.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lovato has canceled the remaining dates of her "Tell Me You Love Me" 2018 world tour. In a statement to the outlet, Live Nation spokespersons said, “Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming 'Tell Me You Love Me' tour dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery. The six-city tour was scheduled to visit Chile, Argentina, and Brazil starting Nov. 14. Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and credit card purchases will be automatically refunded.”

EW did not report on whether Lovato's scheduled dates in Mexico following the South American leg of her tour have been canceled, but we can assume that Lovato won't be well enough to hit the stage in September, just one month away.

Lovato released a statement on Sunday, August 5, writing, “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

In March, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety, but admitted in the June single "Sober" that she had apparently broken her sobriety. Lovato has always been candid about her struggles with addiction, self-harm, eating disorders, and mental health, and this is no different. Canceling her tour to focus on her recovery is a smart move and it's one that her fans understand, according to responses to the news on Twitter.

One person wrote, "Health over EVERYTHING. [Demi Lovato] is heading to rehab. She had to cancel her tour for a reason. I'm hoping Demi gets better. Positive vibes, that's all." Another person said, "Demi my love, you can cancel Tell Me You Love Me Tour in Brazil, no problem, I'll save my ticket, my baby will take care of your health, please, you are an inspiration for all young people, that's it a ray of light, I love you Demi."

When Lovato was initially hospitalized in July and her Atlantic City dates were canceled, fans put on a show of their own, per HuffPost. They sang several of Lovato's songs, including "Sober," in honor of the recovering singer.

Everyone seems to be standing behind Lovato as she fights through this next part of her journey toward recovery, which is wonderful to see. Too often, when musicians cancel tours—no matter the reason—fans react with anger before they react with kindness. Lovato's fans mostly seem eager for their fave to recover.