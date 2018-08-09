This Is Us Season 3 Will Bring Back This Mysterious Character

We're all holding our breath in the months leading up to the new season of This Is Us, especially after the devastation of season two. According to Entertainment Tonight, the upcoming third season will be lighter in tone than the previous two, but we're still expecting a lot of tears, especially with the latest development reported by the outlet.

At the Drama Showrunners panel at the Television Critics Association press tour on August 8, co-This Is Us-showrunner Isaac Aptaker revealed that because a major part of Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) storyline in season three is about his time in the Vietnam War, per ET. That means fans are going to meet his brother Nicky, who died during the conflict.

“I can’t tell you who we’ve cast just yet,” Aptaker said. “We are going to be spending a lot of time in Vietnam. We’ve hired [Vietnam War veteran] Tim O’Brien, who is a novelist, to come consult in our writers’ room. We really wanted him in there to really get the story right.”

Co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger added, “It’s exciting for us. There’s something very freeing about being past the mystery of Jack’s death and moving into this new chapter and getting to tell a whole completely different kind of story. It’s different than anything any of our writers have done in the first two seasons. To be, all of a sudden, immersed in the Vietnam War is very special and different.”

We can appreciate how dedicated the This Is Us writers are to getting the details of this plot right. No matter how "light" the upcoming third season is supposed to be, we expect fans will get at least somewhat attached to Nicky before his death, especially if he's anything like Jack.

During the panel, Aptaker also revealed that the season three premiere will take place on The Big Three's birthdays, just like the previous two season premieres. Aptaker said, "In a show that plays with time so much, there’s something very nice and grounded for everyone, so we are picking up with everyone turning 38."

Don't expect the new season to follow the rules of past seasons, though: Aptaker revealed after the panel that "all bets are off", per ET, adding, “So maybe we’ll do an episode where every act is a different time. Maybe we’ll have something that jumps five timelines in an episode. We’re pushing the limits of what people can comprehend.”

This season sounds like it's going to be something special. We can't wait to see everything the writers have planned.