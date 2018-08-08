We're not sure if the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are ready for Denise Richards, but boy oh boy, is Richards ready for them. That's right, on Wednesday, August 8, People magazine announced that Richards would be joining the cast of RHOBH for season nine. It's been a minute since Richards has had more than a guest role on a television show and gosh, that's just too darn long in our book. We're ready to have you back on our TV screens, girl!

According to People's reports, Richards has finally sealed the deal after working out the final details with Bravo producers in late July. Now, Richards is finally able to confirm her involvement in the next season of RHOBH, telling the magazine, "I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show."

Richards also joked while discussing her what she's most looking forward to, telling People, "I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!" referencing the fact the RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul, is Boy George's manager and that Boy George has appeared on previous episodes of RHOBH.

In addition to Kemsley, Richards will be joining Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erica Girardi, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave for the upcoming season. It's unclear how she'll be introduced into the series but TBH, who cares? We're just excited to see all of this star power coming to RHOBH in the form of one of our favorite '90s stars.

So, what has Richards been up to lately in the run up to her new gig? Well, on top of spending lots of quality time with her boyfriend, Aaron William Cameron, and her daughters, Sam, Lola and Eloise, (all of whom will no doubt meet and get to know better on RHOBH), Richards has been popping up on TV shows like Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce, Jane the Virgin and Alone Together, as well as appearing in lots of indie and made-for-TV films. It looks like RHOBH will be her first recurring TV role since 2015's Vanity which aired on the StyleHaul Network.

Well, this news has just made us increasingly more excited for RHOBH season nine. Consider our DVRs already set and our curiosity extremely piqued about how Richards' time on the show will pan out.