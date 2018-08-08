An Officer and a Gentleman… and a baby? If the rumors are right, Richard Gere may become a dad again in the very near future. Weeks shy of the veteran actor’s 70th birthday, Madrid-based daily ABC is reporting that Gere and his new wife, Alejandra Silva, are expecting.

Gere has a 17-year-old son, Homer James Jigme Gere, from his previous marriage to model and actor Carey Lowell. That marriage ended in October 2016 after several years of contentious divorce proceedings.

Like Gere, Silva also has a child from a previous marriage. In December 2012, she and then-husband Govind Friedland welcomed now-5-year-old son Albert.

Per People magazine, Gere and Silva have known each other for more than a decade, with Gere reportedly being a close family friend. While they didn’t officially reconnect until 2014 and didn’t start dating until even later, Silva says their attraction was immediate.

“Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other. I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear,” the 35-year-old Spanish activist told People.

The couple wed in April in a small civil ceremony according to Hola! They currently live in New York City, with Silva often posting precious photos of the family out and about.

The karmic connection the newlyweds share could very well be grounded in their shared passion for activism. Gere is an outspoken advocate for human rights in Tibet, having cofounded The Tibet House and serving on the board of directors for the International Campaign for Tibet. He also devotes his time and energy to Survival International, a nonprofit aiming to protect the rights and lands of indigenous peoples across the globe. Some of Gere’s other causes include supporting global initiatives for peace, raising awareness for AIDS/HIV research and protecting the environment.

For her part, Silva runs Rais Fundación, a nonprofit striving to eradicate homelessness in Spain in five years. “I’ve slept on the street to understand the struggles of the homeless. I’m not scared of rolling up my sleeves and diving into the work. If I do something. I put 100% effort in. If I can’t I’d rather not do it,” she told Hola! in 2015.

And that mutual devotion to bettering humanity apparently isn’t lost on Silva. She told the outlet of Gere, “What I love most about him is his humanitarian side. He’s a very empathetic person.”