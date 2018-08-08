Dear Meg Ryan: Tell us your secrets, please. The actor was photographed Monday on vacation in Portofino, Italy, rocking a teeny black bikini top with board shorts — in other words, looking like straight-up goals. It wasn’t just Ryan’s toned abs turning heads, though. Ryan sported a happy, no-makeup glow as she relaxed on her day at sea.

You could say that Ryan has really come into her own again. Although starring in some of the most enduring rom-coms of all time (such as rom-com classics Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail ), she never fully felt at ease with her fame. In June, she told friend and Flesh and Bone costar Gwyneth Paltrow at the In Goop Health wellness summit that she never envisioned acting as her end game.

“I never wanted to be an actress,” she said, adding, “The whole idea of being a famous person… I felt like a witness to, I didn’t exactly feel in it, and I think that was a really good thing. I felt like a student of it in a way, or that I was watching it in an anthropological way.”

Accordingly, Ryan has turned her career toward other creative pursuits in recent years, focusing largely on producing and directing. At the 71st Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, last week, Ryan — who received the Leopard Club Award for career achievement — discussed some of her upcoming projects.

Among them? An as-yet-untitled adaptation of The Book, a rom-com set in the publishing world. Ryan is working on the project with Delia Ephron, sister of the late Nora Ephron, who wrote When Harry Met Sally and cowrote Sleepless in Seattle. This won’t be the first time Ryan has worked in the same realm as Delia Ephron either — Ephron served as co-screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail.

“This is a working title project and I’m very excited about that. I would love to direct it. It’s a romantic comedy in a very traditional sense in some ways — in a certain way the plot, and it’s talky, but it pushes the form too,” Ryan told reporters at the festival (per Variety).

Ryan also revealed that she’s currently preparing a half-hour comedy called The Obsolescents, developed from an original idea of her own. The series, which is being written by Andrew Gottlieb, has already been sold to NBC and will see Ryan act as producer and possible writer too.

Outside of work, Ryan says her main priority these days is raising her 13-year-old daughter, Daisy, who definitely does her part to keep the former actor grounded.

“She’s funny,” said Ryan, who left Hollywood to return to New York City over a decade ago. “[My Hollywood career] is so much a past experience for me and she’s always like: ‘What are these people talking to you on the street for?’”