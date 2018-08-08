A big congrats is in order for country music queen Carrie Underwood! On Wednesday morning, the Nashville-based singer announced via Instagram that she and husband Mike Fisher are expanding their brood. That’s right — 3-year-old Isaiah Michael is getting a sibling, and Underwood delivered (do you see what we did there?) the news in the cutest way.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well… yay!” she said in a video message, panning out to reveal balloons spelling out “BABY” over her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over-the-moon excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

You also may have caught that Underwood revealed more than just the news of another baby in the announcement. In addition to expecting her second child, she is going to be kicking off her "Cry Pretty 360" tour in 2019 too. This. Is. Wild.

The new tour will feature a new middle-of-the-arena-floor stage, allowing fans a view no matter where they are situated — hence the “360” in the tour title. The fun will officially kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will see Underwood play 55 arenas across the country and Canada.

“This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019,” Underwood said.

In the video, the seven-time Grammy winner alluded to that album — Cry Pretty — which she’s been hard at work on for the last year. That album will be available Sept. 14 of this year. In an August interview with Redbook, Underwood noted that this endeavor feels “much more me” than her previous five.

“I had time and space and creative license in a way I haven’t before,” she said of being a coproducer for the first time. “I got to do the dirty work.”

In the same interview, Underwood lamented that having more kids might not be an option, saying, “I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

And happily for Underwood, it would appear that casual “or children” in her comment is already coming to fruition.

So, if Underwood is around three months pregnant now — just outside of the first trimester, for those who are curious —that would mean her new little bundle of joy is joining the family in March or April of 2019. That gives Underwood room for some quality time with baby before hitting the road in May with openers Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

This woman is doing it all, y’all!

A baby, a new album, a tour, cohosting the CMAs in November, momming… we’re exhausted just thinking about it. "Cry Pretty 360" tour tickets go on sale Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., so maybe we’ll pick up some tickets and keep our fingers crossed that some of Underwood's endless energy and positivity will rub off on the rest of us.