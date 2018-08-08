Believe it or not, Tom Hardy and Prince Harry have been friends for years, and their friendship is one the actor respects greatly. In an interview with Esquire published on Tuesday, Hardy briefly spoke about his relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

More: Reminder: Tom Hardy Is Super Intense

According to the publication, Hardy didn't exactly dish about how he scored an invite to Harry's wedding to Meghan (née Markle), only saying, "It's deeply private." As for how Hardy feels about the prince, well, his description says it all. He told Esquire, "Harry is a fucking legend." That's one way to describe him. Actually, there are some people who would probably agree with Hardy because Harry is beloved by many.

More: Tom Hardy's New Tattoo Is an Ode to Leonardo DiCaprio

Even though the actor only briefly discussed Harry, you can tell how much he respects the royal and admires their friendship. First of all, he didn't say too much and maintained Harry's privacy, which probably means a lot to the prince. The royal family doesn't typically share a lot about their personal lives. Secondly, the way the Dunkirk star described Harry says it all. Hardy clearly thinks a lot of the royal family member. You don't just call anyone a "fucking legend." They must have quite the relationship — and one Hardy seems to cherish.

For those unaware, Hardy has been an ambassador for The Prince's Trust, Prince Charles' charity helping disadvantaged youth, since 2010. According to Entertainment Tonight, Hardy gave the following statement upon joining the organization: "I became an Ambassador for The Prince’s Trust to show my support for its work with tens of thousands of disadvantaged young people every year. It’s so important to me that they get the life-changing second chance that I had."

More: All the Photos You Have to See From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding

Harry even attended the Dunkirk premiere in July 2017 to support Hardy. Yes, their friendship is legit. Despite Hardy not offering up too many details about Harry, his rare interview still shows how much he cares about their bond.