The end may actually not be in sight for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who are currently in the middle of hashing out the final details of their divorce settlement. On Tuesday, E! News reported that Jolie has actually leveled a serious new claim about Pitt's legal responsibility to pay child support in a court filing. It's a surprising move to say the least, especially since earlier reports indicated that Jolie and Pitt had nearly sewn up their settlement and were getting ready to move on with their lives.

According to E! News, Jolie has put forth in a new court filing that Pitt "has not paid any 'meaningful' child support since their drawn-out divorce proceedings began in 2016" — a serious allegation against a man who has reportedly been nothing but a devoted father to his children and has worked to ensure his children are safe and sound as he and Jolie separate.

It is written in the filing that "given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half" it looks like Jolie will likely request a court order "for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."

It's unclear at this time what Jolie means by the term "meaningful," what the desired child support payment would be or what Pitt has been paying in monthly installments since 2016. Neither Jolie nor Pitt have released statements on this new development, and it's highly unlikely that they'll add any further comment into the mix given the sensitivity of the issue.

It looks like this is just one in a recent string of developments that will, according to a separate E! News report from Tuesday afternoon, prolong the settlement proceedings between these two A-list actors. Per a source speaking to E! for this second report, "Brad and Angelina are not even close to settling their divorce. They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process." Yikes.

The source went on to add, "There will be no settlement or resolution anytime soon. They are kind of at an impasse at this point because the focus has been on custody; nothing else has been hashed out yet."