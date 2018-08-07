Jennifer Aniston is the busiest of busy bees right now filming her new Netflix comedy Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler. Earlier this week, filming for the movie took the team to a little place called Lake Como, Italy, and it just so happens that one of the area's most famous residents, George Clooney, was also spending some time there. So naturally, Aniston took the chance when in Rome, er, Lake Como, to visit her old pal Clooney in between filming.

According to Us Weekly, Aniston went over to Clooney's Lake Como villa on Saturday to visit with her longtime friend and his wife, Amal Clooney, who was there as well. It's not clear if the Clooney babies were also home, but if they were, we're pretty sure there would be lots of fawning over just how precious they are.

Us Weekly also reports that Aniston did not fly solo while visiting with the Clooneys. In fact, Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, also came along to say hello. Talk about a fun bunch of celebrity friends, right? According to an onlooker, the whole group had a lot of fun together, and they reportedly "were laughing a lot, listening to music and singing together."

And, for those who have been keen to see a bit more of the cast of Murder Mystery, this photo popped up on Twitter earlier this week. In the behind-the-scenes shot, you can see Sandler and Aniston all dressed up and hanging out with costars Adeel Akhtar, Dany Boon and Luis Gerardo Méndez. It'll be interesting to see why this portion of the cast was hanging out, especially because some of the film's bigger stars, like Luke Evans and Gemma Arterton, were nowhere to be found.

All in all, it sounds like Aniston's time in Italy has been both productive and relaxing, which is exactly what the doctor ordered now that Aniston is focused solely on her career and her friendships following the breakup of her marriage to Justin Theroux earlier this year. Get your best life, Aniston.