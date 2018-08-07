Vacations are a great time to get away: from work, from homework, from responsibility and from life. But on Monday, Jennifer Garner and her 12-year-old daughter, Violet, took the concept of “getting away” a bit too literally when the pair got lost on a kayaking trip.

Garner explained that the trip to Sweden was “a pre-middle-school sneak away with my [Garner’s] eldest” child, and while the day started out as planned, Garner told her Instagram followers that things quickly took a turn: “Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup.”

The good news is that Garner and her daughter appeared to take the incident in stride. Garner added the hashtags #thesunsetwasabigupside #shenevercomplained #thankyoumattias and #welovedyousweden to her post and later shared a photo of Mattias, their rescuer, on her Instagram story.

That said, if this sounds a bit too much like a Hollywood story to you, you’d be right. In fact, the incident is something you would expect to see on Garner’s upcoming HBO series, Camping — a television show which, according to People magazine, follows a married couple on “a meticulously planned outdoor trip” that’s “derailed by uninvited guests and forces of nature, turning the weekend into a test of marriage and friendships.”

Of course, we hope Garner’s mishap doesn’t test any of her relationships, but sometimes the worst times prove to be the best bonding experiences.

Camping is slated to premiere sometime in 2019.