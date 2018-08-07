"What are you waiting for, huh?!" This is one question I Know What You Did Last Summer fans continuously ask thanks to the classic 1997 teen horror movie. While chatting with Us Weekly at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Jennifer Love Hewitt opened up about I Know What You Did Last Summer and the iconic scene she will forever be known for.

At one point in the movie, Julie (played by Hewitt) gets fed up with the fisherman serial killer tormenting her and her group of friends, so she steps into the street and yells, "What are you waiting for, huh?!"

The scene is almost laughable, because it's over-the-top dramatic and kind of comes out of nowhere. The moment also makes for the best scene in the entire movie, because, well, if you've seen it know you exactly why. If you're a huge fan of the film and Julie's well-known question, just wait until you hear what Hewitt told Us Weekly about filming the scene.

"That scene was actually directed by a kid who won a contest to come on and create a moment for the movie, and it became the biggest part of the movie," the actress revealed. What? A young individual who won a contest is responsible for this moment? We had no idea. At the time, Hewitt said she was uncertain about the scene, but she went with it.

"I have no idea where he is," she said about the kid who won the contest, before adding, "But he’s like I want her to stand in the street and turn around and just scream. 'What are you waiting for, huh?' I was literally like, 'Are you kidding me right now? This is what I’m gonna do? OK. This was a great idea.'"

Well, it clearly was a good idea and one Hewitt totally embraces now. To learn the scene came about thanks to a kid winning a contest makes the moment so much better. It's great that a young individual was given such an amazing opportunity. And now his work is known by most everyone, but especially I Know What You Did Last Summer fans.

The 9-1-1 actress also told Us Weekly she has yet to escape the moment and is still asked to say her famous quote, but even more so on Oct. 31. She said, "Every Halloween, I'll be wherever with friends in different neighborhoods and somebody will have a little too much of something while they’re trick or treating and they’ll come around the corner and be like, 'What are you waiting for, huh?' I’m like, 'Not you buddy, keep moving. Keep moving.'" As annoying as that might sound, Hewitt admitted, "It’s really funny, it makes me laugh!"

Well, at least she's a good sport about it all. Thanks to this bit of trivia, fans might never look at Hewitt's classic scene the same way ever again, but it certainly won't stop them from asking, "What are you waiting for, huh?!"