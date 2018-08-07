Welp, ‘tis done. After a tumultuous season filled with drama, man-fits and some serious skeletons in the closet, Bachelorette Becca Kufrin just transitioned from bachelorette to future bride. It all went down during — cue Chris Harrison — “the most emotional finale in Bachelorette history." Since we came into her season hoping for the best for Kufrin, let us be frank — we’re disappointed.

More: 12 Mind-Blowing Things That Happen Behind the Scenes ofThe Bachelorette

Suffice it to say that this article contains the most spoiler-y of all spoilers. If you haven’t yet caught the Season 14 finale of The Bachelorette, be forewarned. Because, in about three seconds, we’re going to reveal who Kufrin chose as worthy of her final rose.

In case you somehow missed it, Kufrin had whittled her suitors down to just two: Garrrett and Blake. But there can only be one, and after jetting off to the Maldives with her smitten men, Kufrin made her decision. Garrett got down on one knee, and Kufrin didn’t hesitate to say yes.

You know what that means — Kufrin sent poor Blake packing. It even broke our ol’ calloused hearts when she told him, "I think that we could be right and we could be partners — but I think that there’s just a better fit for us out there."

Sigh. In a season full of questionable suitors, Blake seemed to be the real deal… an actual good guy. The fact that Kufrin’s own family felt like he would be less likely to break her heart than Garrett says volumes.

And it’s not like Kufrin’s hesitance toward Garrett was the only red flag that popped up regarding the medical sales rep. In the middle of the season, it came to light that Garrett had a history of liking memes and other social media posts that are extremely offensive to certain groups of people (including, but not limited to, feminists, the transgender community, immigrants and even teenage school shooting survivors).

More: Becca Kufrin's First-Impression Rose Winner Is Causing a Lot of Controversy

Although he responded to the swift backlash by insisting his dicey liking history was “not a true reflection” of himself and his morals, c’mon. Like, seriously — c’mon, bro. Did people really buy this? Having spent his adult years in the digital age, Garrett undoubtedly realizes the way social media works.

Like it or not, it has become a barometer for how a person feels: what issues make you hot? What sends a chill down your spine? Peruse a person’s social media history, and you’ll come away with a picture, albeit incomplete, of the person’s general proclivities.

What saddens us about Kufrin’s choice is that, unlike us, she wasn’t privy to this information about Garrett beforehand. It’s also highly unlikely that in the scope of their conversations during the season. What we do know about Kufrin is that she participated in the Women’s March. She supported Hillary Clinton’s bid for presidency. Her principles would seem to be in direct contrast to Garrett’s, based on his social media sketchiness.

Yes, people can have different values. Yes, they can have a difference of opinions. But we’re not talking about those things. We’re talking about a fundamental disconnect when it comes to the human experience and empathy.

Becca strikes us just as her sister described her in the finale: a truly selfless person who cares deeply for people. How does someone like that reconcile Garrett’s actions with her beliefs? Also, can we please rewind to the finale moment when Blake explains that he feels like his connection with Kufrin is rooted in the fact that he is drawn to strong, independent women?

More: Raven Gates Just Jumped in a Twitter Feud to Defend Her Bachelor BFF's Honor

Having said all of that, though, we really do want the best for Kufrin. Garrett did seem genuinely emotional during the finale when talking with her family, and Kufrin herself said that she felt like she could fully be herself in his presence. That means, naturally, that at some point these two will have to address some of the ideological conflicts.

Maybe they already have.

On the “After the Rose” special after the finale, Garrett circled back around to the controversy. "Some stuff came out about my social media and I didn’t realize the effect behind a double-tap or a like on Instagram so I put out an apology. I didn’t mean to offend anybody. I apologize for that still, I’m very sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings or do anything like that, so I stand by everything that I posted in my apology... and I’m just trying to grow as a person and be a better person on a daily basis,” he said.

So, even though we were rooting hard for Blake to win Kufrin’s heart, maybe she will be the moral compass Garrett never knew he needed. And, bonus silver lining, this opens the door for Blake to become the next Bachelor.

Not quite a win-win, but we’ll take what we can get.