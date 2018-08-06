Pinch us — is this really happening? Are we really about to tell you that Kelly Clarkson — the one and only Miss Independent, the singer of our hearts, the light of our lives — is currently working on her own syndicated daytime talk show? Heck yes, we are, because on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that news to us.

According to THR, Clarkson is currently filming a syndicated daytime talk show pilot. That pilot will then likely be shopped around to different networks in the hopes of finding a home by the time the fall 2019 season rolls around, which is when producers at NBCUniversal Television Distribution want to get it out to the excited masses. Details about the structure of Clarkson's talk show (we can't even believe we're typing those words right now!) or the kinds of topics that Clarkson will tackle are being kept under wraps. Clarkson has yet to even acknowledge that she's filming a daytime talk show pilot on social media — that's how chill the folks behind the wheel of this project, Clarkson included, are right now.

While we're totally excited about this development in Clarkson's career, it makes sense that this would be the next move she makes. She's currently dominating television as one of the judges on NBC's The Voice, and she's scheduled to host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Why wouldn't she take over daytime TV as well? Clarkson is also just one of the latest celebrities to reportedly working on a daytime talk show, with reports coming out in early July that RuPaul was working on a daytime talk show scheduled for a fall 2019 release as well.

Consider us officially all kinds of excited over this news and our calendars already marked; fall 2019 can't come soon enough.