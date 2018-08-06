If you’re a fan of Grey’s Anatomy and General Hospital, brace yourself, because your favorite fictional worlds are about to collide.

On Monday, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Chandra Wilson, who is best known for her role as Dr. Miranda Bailey on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, will be making a guest appearance on General Hospital — her second in four years — but this time Wilson will take on an entirely different role.

Specific details about her appearance remain unclear. However, TV Insider reported that instead of playing Tina Estrada, a patient of Dr. Kevin Collins (played by Jon Lindstrom), Wilson will play Dr. Linda Massey, a marriage and family therapist hired to counsel Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), and Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Talk about a role reversal!



Wilson has been a beloved character on Grey’s Anatomy since 2005. While there were rumors of a potential departure earlier this year — many thought Dr. Miranda Bailey may not be coming back after suffering from a heart attack — Wilson remains at Grey Sloan Memorial.

The airdate for Wilson’s guest appearance has not yet been announced. However, since General Hospital usually shoots anywhere from two to six weeks in advance — and since Wilson shot her scenes on Monday — viewers can expect to see Wilson in Port Charles in late August or early September.

General Hospital airs weekdays at 3/2c on ABC.