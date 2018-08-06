In the months since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, thereby becoming Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, her father, Thomas Markle, and other members of her family who are still stateside have been making headlines for causing all kinds of drama. Meghan herself can't respond to the drama, per royal rules, and Kensington Palace has yet to address these issues publicly — but it seems that at least one member of the royal family is firmly in Meghan's corner when it comes to dealing at this difficult time.

Kate Middleton, Markle's sister-in-law who joined the royal family, becoming Duchess Catherine of Cambridge, when she married Prince William in 2011, has apparently formed a very strong friendship with Meghan, per Vanity Fair. The outlet quoted a source who said, “Kate’s well aware of what Meghan is going through. Her family has been dragged through the tabloids and she knows it’s not nice. She’s made a big effort to be kind to Meghan and look out for her.”

In addition to attending Wimbledon together, Kate has recommended designers to Meghan and the two are said to get along well. Vanity Fair's source also said, “They speak on the phone and Kate makes a point of inviting Meghan over. I’d say they try to see each other once a week, sometimes with Harry, sometimes Meghan goes on her own. Kate’s really busy juggling three kids; she has a lot on her plate and she has her own friendship group, but she has made an effort with Meghan. She’s been very sympathetic to what’s been going on with Meghan and her dad.”

We're so here for women supporting women; it's especially nice to see Kate helping Meghan adjust to royal life since Meghan's estranged father and sister seem so intent on dragging her name through the mud. Entertainment Tonight reports that Meghan hasn't spoken to her father in at least 10 weeks, and the palace is "at a loss" as to how to handle the situation.

It's got to be tough to have dirty family laundry aired internationally, especially when one is just trying to enjoy newlywed life — and get used to a whole host of new rules for royal etiquette, not to mention taking on royal duties. It seems that most people are on Meghan's side in this weird, paparazzi-prolonged feud that was started by her dad. At the very least, Meghan has Kate to turn to, and we hope things calm down for her soon.