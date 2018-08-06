Kayte Walsh, Kelsey Grammer's fourth wife, apparently has no patience for cheating. When the two married in 2011, it was just two weeks after Grammer finalized his divorce from Camille Grammer, although they met and began an extramarital relationship while Kelsey Grammer and Camille Grammer were still married. Now, it would appear that Walsh has come up with the perfect way to keep Kelsey Grammer from repeating their sordid history with someone else — and Grammer is finding the funny in all of it.

Last Wednesday, Grammer appeared on Conan and told host Conan O'Brien that he has one tattoo: Walsh's first name in blue ink tattooed in his pelvic region. People reports that the tattoo first made headlines in 2012, when his tattoo artist, James Eastwood, told the Chicago Sun-Times about the ink.

“It was more of sort of an ownership thing,” Grammer told O'Brien. “My wife said, ‘Why don’t you get a tattoo?’ I guess it was sort of based on the idea that if ever I thought maybe a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, that whoever might be, you know, [seeing] this particular piece of equipment [would see it] was already signed and owned by someone named Kayte.”

According to People, Walsh went with Grammer when he got the tattoo. They had been married 14 months at the time, and she was pregnant with their first child; the couple now has three children together, ages 6, 4 and 1.

The outlet also reports that after their divorce, Grammer and his third wife aren't on speaking terms — which must be difficult since they have two children together. Per People, Grammer told Anderson Cooper in 2012 that he has regrets about the way he handled things at the time.

“It was the wrong decision,” he said. “I should have come home from England when I first met Kayte and said, ‘Listen, I’ve met somebody and this hasn’t been working for a long time.’ And I regret not doing that. It was very painful and uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for Kayte, it was uncomfortable for all of us."

Honesty is definitely the best policy, especially in relationships. We can't help but think Walsh probably worried Grammer would cheat on her the same way he cheated with her on his ex-wife if she asked him to get her name tattooed. It also could have been a joke that Grammer ran with; whatever the case, he seemed pretty relaxed about it when he told the story on Conan.