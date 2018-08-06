We may never know the real reason Nikki Bella and John Cena officially ended their six-year relationship, especially since their breakup has been an ongoing drama since they called off their engagement in April. Last Tuesday, Bella confirmed the split is permanent, and three days later, Cena tweeted something cryptic that may hint at what finally ended their romance for good.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Bella said, “After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Meanwhile, Cena tweeted on Friday, "Trust is a powerful thing. 'Don't trust anyone' closes the door on the experience of life. Learn to trust people, good and bad can come of this, but the more you trust, the more you get to know people for who they really are."

Is he talking about Bella? Is he talking about himself? We probably won't ever know, but this tweet certainly suggests that trust was on Cena's mind, and since he and Bella have shared vague messages on their respective social media feeds throughout their relationship, it seems likely that he could be talking about why they chose to go their separate ways.

As reported in Us, after the couple called off their engagement in April, they seemed to briefly reconcile just a month later. In July, Bella posted a YouTube video stating that the two were "just friends." She noted that because her E! reality show, Total Bellas, airs a few months after events occurred in real-time, it can be especially confusing for fans to see the happier moments in their relationship juxtaposed against the headlines about their split.

After all the ups and downs of their relationship and the desperate hope they'd work things out after all, we respect that sometimes, these things just don't work out. We wish them both the best with whatever comes next, romantic or otherwise.