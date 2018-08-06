Even these two pop icons fangirl for one another. Céline Dion and Katy Perry met, and thankfully, they shared photos on Sunday for their fans to enjoy. They were lucky enough to interact backstage at Perry's concert at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday during Perry's "Witness: The Tour." Like Perry, Dion is currently in Australia, also touring for her "Celine Dion Live 2018" tour.

More: Katy Perry Flew Across the Country for Love (Kind Of)

Dion and Perry posted photos on Instagram of their meetup. Yes, the images are stunning to say the least. They both rocked bold outfits that speak to exactly who they are — talented queens. Based on how they captioned the pictures they shared, it's safe to say the musicians adore each other greatly.

"A « California Girl » and a girl from Quebec meet in Australia! You’re the best Katy, thanks for the amazing show! Love you… - Céline xx…," Dion wrote.

Loading...

As for Perry, the singer gushed, "CELINE DION SHOWED ME HOW TO DO THE FAMOUS CHEST SLAP AND I DID IT TO HER WHILE SINGING FIREWORK AND I BECAME A FIREWORK."

For those who are fans of Dion's, you know she sometimes hits her chest when she's singing. "When I sing sometimes I get emotional and I hit myself, I don't know why," she once told Rosie O'Donnell during an appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show back in the day. You can see Dion hitting herself here.

More: Céline Dion Needs to Do a Duet With Her Son Now That He's Releasing His Own Music

On Perry's Instagram Story, she also shared several videos of the duo's exciting moment. In one video of her hair being done, the "Firework" singer wrote, "Me getting ready to meet the queen." In another video of Dion taking photos with fans, Perry wrote, "My best friend Celine." Perry also posted a video on her IG Story of Dion strutting her stuff and captioned it with the hashtag: "#celinedijon." Finally, the artist shared a photo with Dion and wrote, "SHE IS MAGIC."

Loading...

More: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Made Their Relationship Public for a Major Event

Perry's reaction to Dion really isn't surprising. In July 2017, Perry spotted Dion doing a photo shoot in France during Paris Fashion Week. She reacted like you'd expect (and like any other fan would). According to HelloGiggles, in an Instagram Story video of Dion taking photos on a balcony, Perry wrote, "Caught @celionedion living her best life in PARIS!" In the video, Perry was also heard exclaiming, "Céline Dion in Paris on a balcony. YASSS QUEEN! Work that leg. Work that leg. YASSS QUEEN! YASS!"

It would've been even more amazing if Dion and Perry performed together onstage, but we are very glad for the photos and videos posted. Maybe one day these two will collaborate together? All we have to say to that is, "YASSS QUEENS!"