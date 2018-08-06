Fans never want their favorite show to end, and fans of The Big Bang Theory are arguably more diehard than most. Although the popular comedy’s upcoming 12th season has widely been rumored to be its last, CBS apparently has other plans — for at least one more season.

On Sunday, network president Kelly Kahl revealed to reporters that CBS is in talks to keep the multicamera series going. “We don’t believe it’s the final year. We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros.,” Kahl said.

This news, while great for fans, still comes as quite a surprise. It did for the series’ executive producer and former showrunner, Bill Prady, who tweeted his confusion in response to Kahl’s comments.

When a follower asked, “Don’t you have something to do with it?” Prady responded, “Nope.”

However, in another response, Prady elaborated that it isn’t necessarily strange that he wasn’t made aware of the potential renewal beforehand. “It starts with a discussion between the network that airs the series (CBS) and the studio that produces it (Warner). After the network expresses interest, a series of simultaneous negotiations begin (network<->studio, studio<->cast/creatives). Renewal is dependent on all deals.”

This isn’t the only suggestion of continuing the show that has been expressed. In May, CBS’ Senior EVP of Programming, Thom Sherman, told reporters, “As long as [co-creator] Chuck [Lorre] and his team think they have stories to tell, we’re on board. We hope to get at least two more years out of them. [The Big Bang Theory] is not slowing down anytime soon.”

Of course, as Prady pointed out, it isn’t just the network that has a say in the matter. The studio will have to get the cast and creatives on board, which may be easier said than done for some. In January, Johnny Galecki — who plays Leonard — suggested that while the cast would be emotional to see the show end, it may also be time.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [the show] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki told reporters at the winter TCA press tour. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

Until a renewal is officially announced, fans still have Season 12 to look forward to, which premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c on CBS. And, thanks to CBS’ persistence, there is now an increasing possibility for future seasons full of Sheldon and the gang shouting, “Bazinga!”