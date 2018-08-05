Blake Lively's Throwback Pic at a Spice Girls Concert Is All of Us in 1997

If you need to “spice up your life,” look no further than Blake Lively for inspiration. On Saturday, the A Simple Favor star shared a throwback photo taken of her and a young girl at a Spice Girls concert, and it’s so 1997 — in the best possible way.

In the cute snapshot, a then-10-year-old Lively channels her best Baby Spice in Emma Bunton’s signature pigtails, pale blue mini dress and, naturally, white platform shoes that seem to defy gravity. And the story behind the photo is even better!

The young girl in the photo with Lively happens to be one of her fans now. However, they were both children at the time. Bria Madrid shared, “Found a picture when I was five at my first concert. #SpiceGirls and took a picture with a girl dressed up as Baby Spice who I just realized now was @blakelively.”

Lively was clearly excited about the find when she shared it on her own IG feed. “Pretending to be someone else... since 1997 (Thanks @briamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton),” Lively captioned the nostalgic pic.

This is just the latest in a long line of instances proving Lively is basically all of us. Because, honestly, who among us didn’t fan-worship the Spice Girls in the ‘90s? Whether you were the Baby Spice or the Posh Spice in your groups of friends, odds are good you emulated (or Emma-lated, in Lively’s case) your favorite member of the iconic girl group at some point during that decade.

But here’s something that will really send your ‘90s heart aflutter: Bunton responded to Lively’s snapshot: “So cute, you’re rocking those pigtails,” she commented.

To which Lively responded understandably by fangirling out. “I’m officially [dead emoji]. Forever bowing down to you. I cannot believe you know who I am. This will never be normal,” she gushed.

This isn’t the first time Lively has let her diehard love for the Spice Girls slip. In 2012, she admitted to Marie Claire, “When I was a child, I probably should have been medicated about my obsession with the Spice Girls. I had the Buffalo shoes, a custom-made Baby Spice necklace — when I say custom-made, it was made out of plastic from the local mall — and a Union Jack dress.”

Same, Lively. Same.