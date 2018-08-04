Are Leo DiCaprio & Jessica Biel Teaming Up for a Facts of Life Reboot?

You take the good. You take the bad. You take them both, and there you have — c’mon, you know the jingle — the facts of life! In yet another fortuitous turn for ‘80s babies and ‘90s kids, at least one more of our favorite childhood shows is in talks to be rebooted. And making the rumored revival of The Facts of Life even better? Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel will be teaming up for the project, albeit probably not in the way you might expect.

More: How Jessica Biel Stays Sane Even Amid the Chaos

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Television (who owns the distribution rights) is already engaged in discussions about bringing back the nostalgic series. Although The Facts of Life originally ran on NBC for nine seasons, early reports indicate there is no network attached to the reboot yet.

But here’s where it gets really fun. Sources suggest that DiCaprio and Biel plan to act as co-executive producers through their individual production companies: Appian Way and Ocean Films, respectively.

More: Leonardo DiCaprio's Next Movie Role Is One We've All Been Waiting For

While it would undoubtedly thrill fans to see these stars onscreen in the reboot, settling for them behind the camera seems like a solid compromise. Biel notably produced last summer’s surprise smash, The Sinner, and will reprise that role for the upcoming second season. DiCaprio has 30 producing credits to his name, including another recently announced reboot, Captain Planet.

No word yet on whether The Facts of Life revival will bring back any of the original stars.

Loading...

Lisa Whelchel (Blair), Kim Fields (“Tootie”), Mindy Cohn (Natalie) and Nancy McKeon (Jo Polniaczek) have all continued acting in some capacity since the first run of the show went off the air in 1988.

More: The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Is Getting a Musical Reboot

The series fifth star, Charlotte Rae, hasn’t taken on any new roles since 2015. However, the original “housemother” revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with bone cancer. Then 91 years old, she admitted she had “a decision to make” about whether to pursue treatment. Given her success years earlier in beating pancreatic cancer, though, the actress felt inclined to fight.

Even if the reboot doesn’t cast any of the original stars, it will undoubtedly find a way to pay homage to the ‘80s version of the sentimental series.