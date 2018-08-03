Leah Remini's new television show is taking shape. In addition to her work on A&E's Scientology and the Aftermath, she's gearing up to take the lead role on a new Fox sitcom from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenny that will feature Remini playing a conservative lesbian raising her family with her wife and her ex-husband. On Thursday, TV Line reported back with updates on casting developments for the still-untitled sitcom. Interestingly, it involves another It's Always Sunny alum.

According to TV Line, Kaitlin Olson (who recently starred in the Fox sitcom The Mick) has been cast to play "Birdie, the wife of Remini’s conservative-leaning patriot, Jean." On the show, Birdie and Jean will be raising Jean's two sons, assisted by Jean's ex-husband, Richie, who just so happens to live in Birdie and Jean's garage. As luck would have it, on Thursday, Deadline reported even more great casting news for the sitcom, confirming that Step Brothers actor Rob Riggle would be taking on the role of Richie.

We're not too sure how this show will turn out, but the comedic pedigree of the show is shaping up to be pretty great. With McElhenny's acerbic wit as the foundation, sitcom veteran Remini in the lead role (which is, admittedly, some exciting new territory for the actor) and Olson and Riggle bringing their own brand of quirky, outlandish, bold comedy to the table, we just might have to tune in to see how things shake out when the show premieres in the fall.