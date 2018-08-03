It's been over a year since Carrie Underwood had an awful fall on the steps of her home in Nashville that resulted in a broken wrist and a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches. As Underwood has slowly worked her way back into the public eye, she has been cautious about showing her face to the world. Now, as she gets ready to host the 2018 Country Music Awards later this year, Underwood is not only getting back out there, she's ready to open up about life after her injury and to dispel some odd rumors about her healing.

More: Carrie Underwood Posts First Full Close-up of Her Face Since Fall & It's Gorg

In her September 2018 interview with Redbook, Underwood was asked to clarify if she'd stayed out of the public eye during her recovery period as a publicity stunt or because she had plastic surgery. However, she made it clear that the real reason was neither one of those.

"I'm on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It's a little sad because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," Underwood explained, going on to highlight how she just moves right on past those rumors and continues living her life. "But I try not to worry too much about it. My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"

And if folks thought that Underwood being out of the public eye for the majority of the year meant that she was just hanging out at home doing nothing, she's here to set them straight. As Underwood reminded Redbook, she's spent the last year working very hard on her sixth studio album, which is due out on Sept. 14.

"A lot happened in 2017 during my 'off year,'" she explained to Redbook. "I love it when people say, 'You took a year off.' I'm like, 'You know, I had this shoot and this thing, and I was writing this and doing that.' There was always so much to do, but it was also a very soul-searching year for me."

More: Carrie Underwood's Sweet Anniversary Post Is All About Her Journey With Mike Fisher

Despite not elaborating much on that soul-searching, Underwood did have a philosophical take on the last year of her life as a result of it: "I had the accident and all of that to get through... and just life. Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year."

She may have had downs in the recent past, but worry not. Between the new album and a triumphant return to the CMAs, we suspect that Underwood's life will be full of ups in the coming months.