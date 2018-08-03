They've reportedly been together for a few years, but low-key couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have only recently become more comfortable getting cozy in public, where photographers could be catching their PDA on camera. Foxx and Holmes were recently spotted at the beach looking very cozy and happy in one another's company — and it's pretty darn cute to look at.

On Thursday, Us Weekly published some pretty cute shots of Holmes and Foxx together at a beach in Malibu, likely from a rendezvous the couple had earlier in the week. The various photos show the loving couple relaxing in the sand, Holmes leaning down to kiss Foxx (who has his hoodie up and has his back turned to distant photographers) and both of the lovebirds having some fun playing a game of volleyball.

It's rare that these two are so carefree and open about their PDA, and these photos of Holmes and Foxx at the beach have to be some of the most adorable on record. Then again, the beach seems to be one of the few places that they feel able to be themselves and let their PDA be photographed without worry. Earlier in 2018, they were spotted taking a stroll on the beach, holding hands and looking quite content.

Neither Holmes nor Foxx has ever publicly commented on their relationship, nor should we expect them to anytime soon. Regardless, their PDA tells us very clearly that this couple is happier than ever, and that's enough for us to stay happy for them.