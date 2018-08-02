Will & Grace is a popular show. Very popular. In fact, in 2001, it was the ninth-most-watched series according to Nielsen ratings. So it is no wonder that — after an 11-year absence — Will & Grace was "rebooted." (The creators decided to make the new season, which debuted in 2017, more of a revival than a continuation, i.e., neither Will nor Grace have a spouse and/or children.) But enough about the past. On Wednesday, Debra Messing revealed some exciting new information about season two — or 10 depending on how your counting — and you don't want to miss this.

"There’s going to be all kinds of new things to play with and joke about," Messing said during an appearance on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s podcast, The HFPA in Conversation. "Grace is getting a love interest, which I’m looking very forward to. Karen [Megan Mullally] is getting divorced, Will [Eric McCormack] is changing jobs, and Jack [Sean Hayes] is getting married […] big sweeping changes."

(I don't know about you, but I can hardly stand the suspense.)

In addition to Messing's announcement, NBC also confirmed that the cast would be growing: Chelsea Handler will be joining group this fall as Donna Zimmer, “a high-powered lesbian” according to Entertainment Weekly, and Alec Baldwin has stated that he will be reviving his role as Malcolm Widmark, Karen's former (but potentially future) lover.

The "second" second season will debut at 9/8c on the night of Oct. 4 on NBC, and the third season — which, according to TVLine, has already been green-lit — will air in the fall of 2019.