ICYMI: National Girlfriends Day was yesterday. Did you remember to send your closest female friends and supporters a little bit of love? Obviously, you can send loving messages to the special women in your life whenever you want (and you should!), but it seems that the outpouring of love on National Girlfriends Day was massive. In fact, there was so much love to be shared among women and their female friends that celebrities we're fans of got in on the fun, including Drew Barrymore.

On National Girlfriends Day, Barrymore hopped onto her Instagram to post a sentimental tribute to her inner circle of gal pals. Alongside a photo from her wedding day years ago that shows her surrounded by her dearest lady friends — including Cameron Diaz — Barrymore wrote a heartfelt caption to go with it.

"#nationalgirlfriendsday my nearest and dearest on my wedding day," she began. "I was 6 months pregnant. Felt like I was in the best dream of my life. I am still doing this exact thing with these ladies. That doesn’t change even when life does."

Are you crying yet? We might be crying, but that's only because the love Barrymore has for her female friends is so very palpable. And truth be told, we can sense just how genuinely loving Barrymore is about the female friendships she has and maintains in her day-to-day life.

And it would seem that even though Barrymore was feeling extra sentimental on Wednesday, she frequently shows her followers just how close she is with her friends and how much she values them. As recently as Sunday, Barrymore was posting photos of herself and longtime bestie Diaz. The post is a Boomerang that shows the friends in face masks just hanging out. In another photo of her and Diaz, the women take a no-makeup selfie together, not only looking happy to be in one another's company, but just plain radiant as heck.

Basically, Barrymore is a truly good friend, and in our humble opinions, she has officially won National Girlfriends Day without even trying.