Emmy Rossum Isn't Proud of Her Skinniest Moment

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she weighed just 119 pounds. While the television personality and socialite didn't seem bothered by the news — in fact, she and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner celebrated her "skinny" — many worried what message Kardashian West was sending to her young fans. As such, stars like Emmy Rossum and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz are now coming forward to talk about the dangers of being too skinny, as they have learned from their own life experiences.

As reported by Us Weekly, Rossum seemed compelled to speak up about her own weight struggles as a response to Kardashian West's weight reveal (although she didn't call out Kardashian West directly. She wrote the following about her weight on her Instagram Story on Tuesday:

“The only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot and everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked. I had lost ten pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint … It totally messed with my head … You never know what someone is going through. If you’re having a tough time with body image, I promise you’re beautiful and this feeling will pass. Today is just a moment. Practice some self-care and reboot. Take a bath. Take a walk. Take a yoga class. Make a healthy nutritious meal and watch your favorite funny movie. Tomorrow is another day.”

And Beatriz shared a similar message on her Instagram Story (which has since disappeared):

“There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better. Everyone kept complimenting me on how I looked, and I felt desperate to stay at that weight. It sucked.”

Neither Rossum nor Beatriz has implied Kardashian West's weight is a cause for concern. However, it's good that both women are highlighting the nuances of this complex discussion, especially when it allows them to bring in their own viewpoints from personal experience. But it looks like Rossum wanted to make her position on this matter even clearer because, on Wednesday, she took to Twitter to clarify her earlier remarks.

"To be clear, someone’s weight is between them and their health professionals. I have no opinion on this. My opinion is only on the danger of praising — even in jest — anorexia," which, according to Cosmopolitan, the Kardashian sisters apparently did.

Rossum is right: anorexia is not a joke. That said, what matters isn't the size of your waist or the number on the scale. What matters is that you are healthy: healthy and happy.