The Internet Is Furious About Kim Kardashian West's Homophobic Comment

Kim Kardashian West has spent enough time on the internet to realize that what happens on the internet doesn’t always stay on the internet. One ill-conceived tweet can land you in the prison of public scrutiny, and it would seem as though Kardashian West recently forgot that cardinal rule for the sake of a clapback. Now, the reality TV star is under fire for perceived homophobic comments she made toward actor and model Tyson Beckford.

The situation arose when the social media account The Shade Room posted a photo of Kardashian West visiting Jimmy Kimmel’s set. In comments that have since been screen-grabbed, Beckford said of Kardashian West, “Sorry I don’t care for it personally.” He then elaborated, adding, “She is not real, doctor fucked up on her right hip.”

Never one to shy away from her own chance to throw shade, though, Kardashian West responded to Beckford’s shadiness. “Sis, we all know why you don’t care for it,” she wrote, tossing in a Kermit the Frog “sipping” tea emoji for good measure to imply something about why Beckford wouldn't find her attractive.

However, the Twittersphere didn’t waste time calling Kardashian West out for her clapback’s potentially homophobic undertones.

Of course, this isn’t to say that Beckford shouldn’t also be admonished for his comment. It was a remark that could easily be construed as body-shaming. Kardashian West’s reply, though, was much more problematic because it implied that Beckford is gay and, here’s the big issue, that there is something inherently wrong with being gay.

This is certainly not the only controversy Kardashian West had courted this week, either. Mere days before this run-in with Beckford, she came under fire for an Instagram video that many interpreted as glorifying anorexia.

In the video, Kardashian West’s half-sister, Kendall Jenner, worries aloud that Kardashian West has lost too much weight. “I don’t think you’re eating,” Jenner says. “Like, you look so skinny… my purse is as tiny as you.” Kardashian West visibly delights in the feedback, exclaiming, “Oh, my God, the compliments!”

Later in the evening, younger sister Khloé Kardashian chimed in, calling the mom of three’s waist and arms “anorexic” and “pin thin.” Kardashian West’s response? “You guys, I’m not that skinny!,” she said, adding, “I’m down to 119 pounds.” Fans and critics alike (including fellow celebrities like Emmy Rossum) were none-too-thrilled with the conversation and the potentially damaging implications it could have for the family’s young followers.

Suffice it to say, this hasn’t been Kardashian West’s best week. But, more pointedly, the comments she made arguably made the week even harder — and possibly dangerous — for those affected by her insensitivity.