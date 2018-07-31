Keith Urban is no stranger to showing the world his softer side when he's performing. Take a look at any one of his ballads, from "Only You Can Love Me This Way" to "Woman," and you'll see that Urban is not afraid to get sensitive. That's because Urban is refreshingly in touch with his emotions and hasn't held back in the past when it comes opening up about it. Now, in a new interview, Urban is not only talking about his more sensitive side again — he's talking about how often he cries and what makes him cry.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Urban appeared on the Australian TV program Interview earlier this week. While on the show, interviewer Andrew Denton asked Urban about comments he made back in 2016 to Rolling Stone about how frequently he cries and what it is that makes him cry. (In the previous interview, Urban had said, "When I haven’t cried in a while, I can tell I get pent-up. Then maybe once a month I have a good cry, one big avalanche of a torrential downpour, and I feel amazing for weeks afterward. The streets are cleaned, the skies are blue, there’s no humidity and it’s beautiful").

With a smile on his face after being reminded of his past comments, Urban replied, "Oh, anything. [It's] accumulative, accumulative things that didn't really warrant a cry at the time, and they add up, you know."

He went on to explain, "I mean, little things, the passing of time, kids growing up, the loss of friends, loved ones for all manner of reasons — all of it."

It's admittedly very refreshing to see Urban get so honest about his emotions because even in 2018, we're still trying to get men to open up and show their sensitive side. Then again, this is Keith Urban, country crooner extraordinaire, we're talking about; why wouldn't we expect him to get adorably sensitive when asked a question about his sensitivity?