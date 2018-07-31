Thomas Markle is talking about his daughter, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex again, and his words aren’t pretty. In fact, in an interview with the Daily Mail on Saturday, Markle stated he was floored by Meghan’s seemingly new sense of “superiority.”

″What riles me [most] is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her,” he said.

Markle is upset by his daughter’s treatment of him since her marriage to Prince Harry on May 19. According to Markle, Meghan hasn’t spoken to him for more than 10 weeks — since he staged paparazzi photos of himself prepping for the royal wedding. Markle told the Daily Mail he apologized to both Meghan and Harry for the images, but said that the royal family didn’t find his apology to be enough.

“[After apologizing to my daughter] an aide called me saying: 'You have offended the Royal Family but I can help you make an apology’… as if there's a special way to apologise to the Royal Family.”

Markle refused to expand on his apology and has been giving blunt and — at times — scathing public interviews since, including one to The Sun earlier this month.

Markle claims his anger stems from hurt: “I'm really hurt that she's cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off. Those numbers… no longer work." Markle worries that if the couple decides to have children, he will not be allowed to see them.

“What’s sad is that some time in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I’ll be a grandfather, and if we’re not speaking I won’t see my grandchild,” Markle said. “How tragic is that, to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the Royal Family?”

That said, Markle does hope that reconciliation is possible: "Meghan is everything to me. I love her and I always will." However, in the same breath, Markle noted that he would not be silenced.

″I refuse to stay quiet.”

Kensington Palace has not issued a response to Markle's most recent interview, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented either.