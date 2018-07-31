Kate Spade’s husband, Andy Spade, paid tribute to his late wife on Monday by sharing a touching photo — and story — on his Instagram page: a photo of a beautifully decorated desert tree.

“She [Kate] was born Christmas Eve, 1962,” Andy wrote. “She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city. I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and [I] stay at their home through a difficult time. This tree was standing alone beside the house so we ordered those multicolored, old fashioned lights from Amazon or Target and another dear personal friend gave me a really Iong extension cord and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came on and wrapped it in Reynolds wrap."

Andy explained that this was a family tradition he, Kate and Bea upheld every year and — in her memory — the pair was continuing it.

Kate, who is known for her namesake fashion brand, died by suicide on June 5, 2018. She was 55 years old.

In a statement released to The New York Times the day after Kate’s death, Andy said: “Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

According to Andy, Kate had been diagnosed with both anxiety and depression, and at the time of her death was in treatment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.