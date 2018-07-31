Do we have a new couple in our midst? It certainly looks like model and actor Suki Waterhouse has a new love interest in the form of actor Robert Pattinson. It's been a minute since Waterhouse, who landed on our radars both professionally as a model and an actor around the time she was dating actor Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015, has been publicly linked to any potential new partners, but we have to admit she and Pattinson make a pretty cute couple if, in fact, they are one.

More: Our Favorite New Couples in Hollywood

E! News first reported on the possible Waterhouse-Pattinson pairing on Monday evening. The pair was seen walking through London's Notting Hill neighborhood after catching a 9 p.m. local time screening of Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again! at the Electric Cinema. Based on the movie choice alone, we'd be willing to bet good money this was a first date for the two celebs.

But E! News also managed to publish photos of Waterhouse and Pattinson looking rather cozy and lovey-dovey. In a handful of photos, we can see them walking together, snuggled up, laughing and at one point, going in for a kiss.

Loading...

Waterhouse and Pattinson have both been on their own respective romantic roller coasters in recent years. As reported by Us Weekly, since ending her relationship with Cooper in early 2015, Waterhouse moved on to dating actor Diego Luna in late 2015 and was romantically linked to director Darren Aronofsky in 2018, although reps for Aronofsky denied they were involved. Meanwhile, Pattinson dated and was for a brief time engaged to British singer FKA Twigs until the pair officially split in 2017.

More: All the Hollywood Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2018

Neither Waterhouse nor Pattinson has commented on whether they're an item, although that's not too surprising since both celebs keep their personal lives to themselves. Color us very curious to see how this turns out!