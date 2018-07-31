It's all coming together, folks! As we get closer and closer to the premiere date of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, we are learning some new and exciting details about those involved. We already know two of the youngsters joining the cast (Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo's Alana Thompson and Black-ish's Miles Brown), but on Monday, we finally learned who would be judging the Juniors cast. Fear not: These judges are bringing some serious credentials with them to their new TV gig.

As is typical with big DWTS announcements (and later reported by TV Line), the Juniors judges were introduced on Monday's edition of Good Morning America. Those three judges are: DWTS: Athletes winner Adam Rippon, choreographer Mandy Moore and DWTS alum Val Chmerkovskiy. Exciting, right?

The GMA announcement was followed up with a separate announcement video featuring all Rippon, Moore and Chmerkovskiy sitting together and joking around before confirming they're all going to be Juniors judges. It's nice to see their rapport as a trio in the announcement video and, given how much fun they seem to be having, we think it bodes well for the kind of lighthearted back-and-forth that will happen once they get seated at the Juniors judges table.

We can expect the judges to not only bring some fun to the Juniors set as a group, but individually, they'll be bringing some serious know-how to their new roles thanks to their respective work histories.

In addition to winning the Athletes edition of DWTS, Rippon is an Olympic figure skater who nabbed a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympic games. As for Moore, she's built a solid career as a choreographer for movies like La La Land (ever heard of it?) and has produced routines for DWTS and So You Think You Can Dance? And longtime fans of DWTS know Chmerkovskiy, who recently finished up a dance tour with older brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd and who has appeared as a dance pro on numerous past seasons of DWTS.

All in all, this Juniors judges panel looks like a fun, talented bunch of folks, and that only makes us more excited to see how this edition of DWTS pans out. We're still awaiting the official casting announcements to be made, but hopefully, it will happen soon, because before you know it, the DWTS: Juniors premiere will be here on Sunday, Oct. 7 on ABC.