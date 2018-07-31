If you were hoping these Total Bellas stars would get back together, you'd better prepare yourself for some bad news. Nikki Bella and John Cena are officially done, Bella told People in a statement on Monday.

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding," she said. "After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways." Bella continued, "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me."

It doesn't appear Cena has responded to Bella's statement, but on Monday, he shared a cryptic tweet that may or may not be in reference to their official split. "If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret," he wrote.

During the Total Bellas season three finale, which aired on Sunday, fans watched as Bella called off her wedding to Cena a second time. "It just sucks,” she said in the finale. "I wish it could be different and I think that’s why I’ve had almost six years of working on us and fighting and just taking in a lot. I just feel like I’ve hit the point that I’m just so exhausted and done."

Over the third season, viewers saw Bella struggling with whether or not she really wanted to walk down the aisle. Come the season finale, it was unclear if Bella and Cena would work through their issues after she decided she wasn't ready for marriage and would also be moving out of their home in San Diego. Well, based on the professional wrestler's most recent statement, she is moving forward — and without Cena.

"It’s just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can’t do it anymore," she said during the season three finale. "It’s not his fault, it’s not my fault. We’ve had this amazing love story and it’s just come to an end."

In April, Bella and Cena announced they called off their engagement. It was definitely shocking. Then, and as fans watched in season three, they got back together after Cena said he would have children with Bella. Previously, Bella said the actor not wanting to have kids played a part in why she couldn't marry him. But once he said he would, they reconciled, but only for a short time.

Now, the two have gone their separate ways and what appears to be for good this time. As upsetting as their breakup might be for 'shippers, it sounds like it's what best — at least for Bella.