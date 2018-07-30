Full House fans, you're going to want to sit down for this one. On Saturday, John Stamos wished Lori Loughlin a happy birthday in a way that will make Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky fans swoon.

On Instagram, next to a throwback photo of the two of them together, Stamos sweetly wrote, "Been Jesse to your Rebecca for 30 years. 30 more, then that’s it!

I don’t for one second take for granted your talent, your heart and most importantly, our friendship. Happy Birthday Lori, XO."

Are you swooning yet? His caption sounds exactly like something Jesse would say to Becky. Yes, Loughlin responded to Stamos. She commented on his special birthday Instagram, "It's been a great 30! I'm so glad we've been on this journey together!! I love ya buddy!!"

Ever since Jesse and Becky got together on Full House, fans have been in love with them as a couple. What has made their relationship even better is knowing Stamos and Loughlin are good friends in real life. They've continuously supported each other over the years.

In March, Loughlin gushed about Stamos becoming a dad. "I’m so excited for him," she told Us Weekly. "I’m so happy for him. They’ve wanted this. They wanted this baby. He’s wanted to have a child for a long time. So I’m so happy for them." She continued, "I’m so happy he’s going to be a dad. He’s going to be a great dad. He’s always been good with kids. And Caitlin [McHugh] is just the greatest girl. She’s so good for him. I’m happy to see that he’s finally found love."

Even though they aren't together in real life like Jesse and Becky, that's OK. They are both happily married to other people, have beautiful families and consider each other good friends. Like Stamos told HuffPost Live in June 2013 (according to Us Weekly), "She's one of my dearest friends, and that's good enough."

What more could Full House fans ask for? Maybe more birthday messages? Well, Stamos' birthday is on Aug. 19, so let's keep those fingers crossed Loughlin also wishes him a happy birthday in a way that will make fans' hearts melt.